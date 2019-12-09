South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operation Recovers a Hijacked Jaguar Vehicle in Motherwell

9 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A stolen white Jaguar vehicle was found abandoned in bushes close to Ntsanyana Street, NU9, Motherwell this morning.

The vehicle was hijacked from its owner last night at 23:40 in Umnulu Street, Motherwell. The owner alleged that a white Toyota Avanza was flashing lights at him from behind, then overtook him and blocked him from driving further. Two armed suspects then ordered him to get out of his vehicle, on which he jumped out and ran away from the suspects.The stolen vehicle was sent for further fingerprint and forensic analysis to identify the culprits.

