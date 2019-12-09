South Africa: Eastern Cape Police Donate Food to Local Orphanage and Old Age Homes

press release

Eastern Cape police brought smiles to the faces of children and staff members of Masizakhe Orphanage and Ethembeni Old Age Homes in Highway, Mdantsane during the provincial Mzileni drill competition at Sisa Dukashe stadium on Saturday.

The homes, which takes care of orphaned children and abandoned elderly people depends on donations from the community and businesses to put food on the table.

Since Christmas is around the corner, the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has decided to give them early Christmas presents. The local police station have identified these homes and they have been regularly donating goods and gifts to the orphanage and old age homes throughout the years. We realised that the homes were in dire need of help as an organ of state servicing the community of Mdantsane, we have an obligation to touch the lives of the needy community members.

The founders of both institutions, Masizakhe orphanage and Ethembeni old age homes thanked the police for the much-needed help or gesture.