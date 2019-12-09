South Africa: Armed Robber Arrested in Port Nolloth

9 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Port Nolloth have arrested a 30-year-old man this morning, 09 December 2019 in connection with the case of armed robbery.

At about 06:00, two knife wielding men stormed a supermarket immediately after the store opened its doors. The robbers demanded money and an employee was forced to open a safe at knifepoint. The safe could not open immediately and police were alerted. When police arrived at the scene, one of the robbers tried to stab a police official and the suspect was shot in the shoulder. The suspect attempted to evade arrest however police managed to apprehend the suspect. Currently the injured suspect is under police guard at Springbok Hospital. A manhunt has since been launched for the suspect that fled empty handed.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact the Station Commander of Port Nolloth, Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Moyo at 082 495 5251. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.

IPID has been notified about the incident in order to conduct their own independent investigations.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Port Nolloth Magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Nigerian Publisher/Politician Rearrested in Court After Release
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Arrested

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.