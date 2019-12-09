South Africa: Armed Robber Arrested in Port Nolloth

press release

The police in Port Nolloth have arrested a 30-year-old man this morning, 09 December 2019 in connection with the case of armed robbery.

At about 06:00, two knife wielding men stormed a supermarket immediately after the store opened its doors. The robbers demanded money and an employee was forced to open a safe at knifepoint. The safe could not open immediately and police were alerted. When police arrived at the scene, one of the robbers tried to stab a police official and the suspect was shot in the shoulder. The suspect attempted to evade arrest however police managed to apprehend the suspect. Currently the injured suspect is under police guard at Springbok Hospital. A manhunt has since been launched for the suspect that fled empty handed.

Anyone with information is kindly requested to contact the Station Commander of Port Nolloth, Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Moyo at 082 495 5251. All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.

IPID has been notified about the incident in order to conduct their own independent investigations.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Port Nolloth Magistrate's Court soon.

Police investigation continues.