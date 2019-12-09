Mauritius: Minister Toussaint Reiterates Government's Support to Local Athletes to Help Secure Their Future

9 December 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

'Government is keen on providing local athletes with the necessary support for their social integration as well as financial assistance so that they may embark on other professional activities. It is therefore crucial that they in turn show dedication, commitment and work hard to attain their goals'.

The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, was speaking at the annual gathering of athletes organised by the Trust Fund for Excellence in Sports, held on Saturday 7 December 2019, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Balaclava.

The Minister highlighted that the Trust Fund offers significant opportunities for athletes to secure their future. Its main objectives, he said, are to devise projects and implement schemes for the benefit of retired sportsmen and sportswomen to provide them with opportunities to achieve the necessary professional development and excellence in their respective fields, both at national or international level. The Trust Fund, he pointed out, also grants some financial assistance in the form of scholarships to eligible candidates to pursue higher studies.

Minister Toussaint recalled that Mauritian athletes have to gear up for the next major competition, that is the Olympic and Paralympic Games, to be held in Paris in 2024. He emphasised that the Ministry will provide the necessary support and training to the selected high-level athletes to participate in the Games.

On that note, he urged and encouraged local athletes to engage in strenuous preparation in order to give their best performance and excel in their sporting endeavours during this forthcoming international competition.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Mauritius.

