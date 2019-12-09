Mauritius: Second Edition of Street Dance Battle Competition Kicks Off

9 December 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The second edition of the Street Dance Battle competition, aiming to encourage young Mauritians aged between 12 to 35 years old to demonstrate their talents, kicked off on, Saturday 07 December 2019, at the Rose Belle Youth Centre.

This initiative of the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, also has as objective to encourage young people take up a physical activity as well as motivate them to express themselves through dance performances. The competition comprises of three dance categories which are namely: Breakdance, Hip Hop All Style, and Afro Dance.

The dance competitions will be held in six different regions across Mauritius. The final competition will take place on 28 December 2019 at Mahebourg Waterfront.

The calendar of the competitions is as follows:

Saturday 14 December: Flacq Coeur de Ville as from 10 00 hours

Sunday 15 December: Lake Point, Curepipe as from 10 00 hours

Saturday 21 December: Bambous Youth Centre as from 10 00 hours

Sunday 22 December: Port Louis Waterfont as from 10 00 hours

