Africa: The Ctcn Reports Record Number of Requests for Climate Technology Transfer

Madrid — Demand for the services of the Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN) reached a record high in 2019. The CTCN reported that requests for technology assistance submitted by developing countries increased 240% over the last 12-month period. Taking into account that requests were often submitted jointly by several countries at once, the growth in demand for technology support can be considered even higher.

In its 2019 CTCN Progress Report, launched on 2 December at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid,, the CTCN presents trends in technology demand as countries around the world scale up their climate change efforts.

One such country is the Cook Islands, where, like many small island developing states, the government is working to identify the equipment, techniques, practical knowledge and skills needed to implement its Nationally Determined Contribution. The Office of the Prime Minister, together with the CTCN and its partner, the UNEP-DTU Partnership, are therefore conducting a national Technology Needs Assessment in the Cook Islands to support this effort. Based on this process, a roadmap for prioritized technologies will guide technology development and transfer activities for strengthened climate resilience and low-carbon development in the 15-island nation.

"As host of the Climate Technology Centre and Network, the UN Environment Programme is proud of the customized and tangible solutions provided to developing countries, which support the implementation of critical Nationally Determined Contributions," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Established by the Conference of Parties, the CTCN connects countries' technology goals with world-class expertise, providing targeted interventions that help unlock transformational climate change action. The CTCN delivers support across a broad spectrum of technology needs, from identifying technology priorities, conducting feasibility studies and piloting technologies, to building enabling policy and regulatory environments that facilitate upscaling and finance. The Centre has received 240 technology requests from 93 countries.

"To meet this growing demand, we have taken many steps to scale-up our support this year. We completed our 100th technical assistance intervention, added our 500th Network member, and through our accredited co-hosts, the UN Environment Programme and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), submitted our 25th Readiness proposal for consideration by the Green Climate Fund (GCF). Other vital new partnerships will be announced at COP25", noted Dr. Rose Mwebaza, CTCN Director.

Fifty two per cent (52%) of requests received by the CTCN focus on mitigation, while 27% are adaptation related, with a strong emphasis on agriculture and forestry. Twenty one per cent (21%) of requests impact both adaptation and mitigation.

The CTCN and the Technology Executive Committee together form the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Technology Mechanism. At COP25, the two bodies shared how the Technology Mechanism plans to further assist countries with raising and implementing their climate change commitments at a December 2nd event: Delivering technological transformation to support countries in implementing the Paris Agreement.

