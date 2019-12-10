Rwanda: Rayon Sports Coach Warns Rivals

AFTER thumping Heroes 4-1 to remain in second place in the National football league table, Rayon Sports head coach Javier Martinez Espinosa believes his side is ready to push their rivals for the league title.

Rayon Sports have tough fixtures in the next two weeks, when they host Mukura Victory Sports on December, 15 and league leaders APR a week later which the Blues hope gives them an opportunity to close the gap on their competitors as the league nears the half way season.

"We won the game in which we were in our best shape. And we believe we can continue to push the team above us in the race for the title. We are not so far behind, but it means we must be consistent ," Espinosa said after the match.

Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong netted the opening goal in the 42nd minute, Yannick Bizimana scored the second goal for Rayon Sports in the 76th minute while Omar Sidibe and Jean Claude Iranzi scored two goals in the space of four minutes to give the Blues a comfortable win. In the 87th minute, Aboubakar Uwiduhaye scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

Rayon Sports will host Mukura next while APR will take on Heroes on December 14.

APR lead the table with 31 points, followed by Rayon on 28, while Police (third) and Mukura (fourth) have 26 and 22 points, respectively.