Rwanda: Rayon Sports Coach Warns Rivals

10 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

AFTER thumping Heroes 4-1 to remain in second place in the National football league table, Rayon Sports head coach Javier Martinez Espinosa believes his side is ready to push their rivals for the league title.

Rayon Sports have tough fixtures in the next two weeks, when they host Mukura Victory Sports on December, 15 and league leaders APR a week later which the Blues hope gives them an opportunity to close the gap on their competitors as the league nears the half way season.

"We won the game in which we were in our best shape. And we believe we can continue to push the team above us in the race for the title. We are not so far behind, but it means we must be consistent ," Espinosa said after the match.

Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong netted the opening goal in the 42nd minute, Yannick Bizimana scored the second goal for Rayon Sports in the 76th minute while Omar Sidibe and Jean Claude Iranzi scored two goals in the space of four minutes to give the Blues a comfortable win. In the 87th minute, Aboubakar Uwiduhaye scored a consolation goal for the hosts.

Rayon Sports will host Mukura next while APR will take on Heroes on December 14.

APR lead the table with 31 points, followed by Rayon on 28, while Police (third) and Mukura (fourth) have 26 and 22 points, respectively.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.