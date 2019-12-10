Rwanda: RDF, Nebraska National Guard Form Partnership

Leaders of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Nebraska National Guard of the US will launch partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding, Thursday 12 December in Kigali, Rwanda.

According to a statement, this agreement will formalise Rwanda and Nebraska as the newest partners in the US Department of Defence's State Partnership Program (SPP).

The Rwanda Defence Force partnership with the Nebraska National Guard will lay the foundation for a long-term relationship by sharing expertise in emergency and disaster response, as well as strengthening cooperation in peacekeeping operations and readiness, Nebraska National Guard officials said.

Nebraska is one of the states that make up the United States and it is located in the mid-western part of the country.

Rwanda is quite familiar with peacekeeping, contributing more troops each year to United Nations peacekeeping missions than all but a few much larger countries.

"The Nebraska National Guard is honored to have a new state partnership and build an even stronger relationship between the United States and Rwanda," said Air Force Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, Nebraska National Guard adjutant general.

"I know that the training opportunities, cultural experiences and professional exchange of ideas that the SPP makes possible will benefit both the Nebraska National Guard and Rwanda for years to come."

"I am proud to see the growing collaboration between Rwanda and Nebraska," said U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda Peter H. Vrooman. "This new state partnership, like the impressive investments that Nebraskans are making here in conservation agriculture, will be rewarding for the people of both countries."

"Rwanda Defence Force is eager to partner with Nebraska National Guard to exchange knowledge and experience in areas such as capacity building of our Defence Forces, disaster management and other areas of cooperation that will benefit our Citizens," said Lt Col Innocent Munyengango, RDF Spokesperson.

The State Partnership Programme is administered by the National Guard Bureau and supports theatre commanders' security cooperation objectives.

The program has been successfully building mutually beneficial relationships around the globe for over 25 years. Nebraska and Rwanda will be the 77th partnership under the SPP.