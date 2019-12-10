Nigeria: Christmas - FRSC Deploys 1,700 Personnel On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Other Ogun Roads

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) will deploy 1,700 personnel to control traffic on highways across Ogun State during the Christmas festival.

The spokesperson of the agency in the state, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ms Okpe said the focus of the agency will be on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway; Sagamu - Ijebu Ode ; Sagamu - Mosinmi - Ikorodu; Abeokuta - Sagamu; Abeokuta - Ibadan; Abeokuta - Ifo - Sango - Ota - Lagos corridors, as well as the Ota - Idiroko international corridor.

She said operational equipment has been provided to ensure the desired impact on the entire stretch of highways across Ogun State.

These include 35 patrol vehicles, four Advanced Life Support Ambulances, five patrol motorbikes, one heavy-duty tow truck, Brethlisers for testing drivers for drugs and alcohol consumption and Excriciating machines for rescuing trapped crash victims

She said FRSC personnel, assisted by sister security and emergency agencies, have been set up to ensure easy intervention in traffic distress from the boundaries of Ogun State with neighbouring states of Lagos, Oyo and Ondo.

"Traffic Rest Areas have also been established at Mowe ; Sagamu; Ogere; Ogunmakin ; IJebu - Ode ; Itori ; Ota and Abeokuta, where tired travellers could briefly rest before continuing their journey," Ms Okpe said.

"Equally, all the FRSC Ambulances points in Ogun State located at ITORI; SAGAMU; IJEBU ODE and OGUNMAKIN, in addition to the night rescue teams at various FRSC formations would operate 24-hour Rescue Operations throughout the duration of the Special Patrol Operations."

Ms Okpe said the command was also on aggressive motor parks public enlightenment campaigns across the state. She said the FRSC has arranged with the NDLEA to conduct joint drug tests on drivers.

"In addition, eye examinations would be conducted in partnership with the National Optometric Association (NOA) , to ensure that only drivers with good eyesight are allowed to drive passengers during the Yuletide."

The agency called on motorists traveling during this period to be extra careful and ensure their journeys are properly planned, with their vehicles routinely serviced.

It also urged motorists to pay special attention to construction areas where overtaking is prohibited and maximum speed is pegged at 50km per hour, especially at construction zones where traffic is diverted'.

The Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, on his part urged motorists to imbibe the theme of this year's Special Patrol Operations of " Road Safety is a state of mind, traffic crash is an absence of mind - stay safe , stay alert."

He warned that any motorist apprehended flouting traffic rules during the Yuletide may be treated as driving dangerously and could be prosecuted.

"The FRSC has concluded arrangements with the Ogun State Judiciary to intensify the conduct of mobile courts during the Yuletide to support the Special Patrol Operations across the road corridors in Ogun State'.

"The FRSC Ogun State Command, as customary would provide timely traffic situation on corridors across Ogun State, to guide motorists in having seamless travel experience. This would be through social media and in conjunction with the print and electronic media'

"This traffic broadcast would also be available through the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM Abuja, which can be streamed online.

"In case of a road traffic crash and obstruction, the FRSC could be reached on the FRSC toll-free number 122. Details of the Special Patrol Operations is available on www.frsc.gov.ng and www.facebook.com/frsc nigeria."