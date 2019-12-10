Kenya: Cheyenne Woods Pleased With Vipingo Stay

9 December 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Vipingo Ridge — Tiger Woods' niece, Cheyenne Woods -arguably the most popular name among Kenyan fans who followed the Magical Kenya Ladies Open says she enjoyed her stay at Vipingo and looks forward to seeing more of the country's attractions in the days to come.

"It has been really nice and yesterday we went down to the beach then to the village and a local school to have a tour. It was nice to meet some of the local people and just see a bit more of Kenya outside of the golf course," she said.

Cheyenne, who is visiting Kenya for the first time, says she has relished the country's scenery, adding that Kenyans have been really welcoming and warm towards her, something that has really made an impression on her during her trip.

"It is beautiful here. The beach is amazing and the people have been so welcoming. It's been a really good trip so far," she said.

She said that she is looking forward to going on her first safari in the country, which has been organised by the Kenya Tourism Board and which will take place on Monday at the Amboseli National Park, adding that she looks forward to visiting the country in the future to explore some of its other tourism attractions.

"First time to Kenya, so I feel like I have to do a Safari. So, Monday is my day. I definitely would love to (come back to Kenya); I know there is a lot more to do and see so I am hoping to come back next and in the future."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

