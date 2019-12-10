Kenya: NSE Raises Sh8.7 Million to Support Cancer Control Initiatives

Nairobi — The Nairobi Securities Exchange raised Sh8.7 Million in cash and in kind in its fifth annual Charity Trading Day bringing the total amount raised over the course of five years to 38 Million.

The annual event, which was graced by Sicily Kariuki, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health, brought together various capital markets players and other stakeholders to an annual event aimed at raising funds toward various charitable causes.

During the event, known personalities and other guests make calls to investors on behalf of stockbrokers and encourage them to make trades on that day.

The NSE donates all the day's equities trading fees to charity.

Since its inception, the event has played a significant role towards enhancing education, environmental conservation and other social and humanitarian causes.

Speaking during the event, Bob Karina, NSE Vice- Chairman noted that, "The Charity Trading Day is a testament of our commitment to support our communities in tackling society's most pressing challenges".

"The funds raised today and through our sponsorship drive will be significant in establishing a comprehensive data management registry system at the National Cancer Institute of Kenya, which will guide necessary research aimed at management and ultimate reduction of cancer cases in Kenya," he added.

Reiterating his remarks, Health CS Sicily Kariuki exuded confidence on the ability of the annual event to transform lives noting that the Government is keen on enhancing partnerships with private sector players in impacting various key sectors such as health.

The 2019 NSE Charity Trading Day's theme was health with special focus on supporting cancer prevention initiatives and programs across the country.

Our focus is in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages. This year, the Charity Trading Day attracted sponsorship from across various sectors of the economy. The sponsors of this year's event included Absa Bank, Equity Group Holdings, MP-Shah Hospital and Capital Markets Authority among others.