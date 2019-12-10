Angola: Minister Highlights Importance of Health Public Tender

9 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Chinjenje — The Minister of Health, Silvia Paula Valentim Lutucuta, said Monday, in the municipality of Chinjenje (Huambo), that the public tender to fill the seven thousand vacancies available to the sector is a great job opportunity for young people, who in turn must be at the forefront of this process.

The official said so at the official opening of the public tender for the admission of new technicians to the National Health System, held in the municipal village of Chinjenje, 118 kilometers from the city of Huambo, and stressed that this act is part of the materialization of the Government's actions, which aim to ensure a health service capable of responding to the needs of the population.

Sílvia Paula Valentim Lutucuta reported that 1,242 vacancies were available for medical careers, 2,757 for nursing, 1,691 for diagnostic technicians and therapist, as well as 779 hospital support and 531 for the general regime. Huambo province has a total of 427 vacancies reserved.

She informed that registration will take place until January 20, 2020, through the portal www.ingresso-minsa.com, at a time when the sector is committed to improving the quality of professionals, to provide a humanized health service in the area.

