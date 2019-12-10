Nigeria: Two Directors Resign From Julius Berger

The management of Julius Berger Nigeria Limited on Monday announced the resignation of two directors on its board.

A statement sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) by the company said that the resignation of the affected directors was accepted by the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting on Friday, December 6.

The two directors are Peter Anugwu and Heinz Stockhausen, both directors on the board of the company.

Mr Anugwu, a traditional ruler, is the Eze Ukwu of Mbaukwu Kingdom, Awka, Anambra State.

The statement, signed by Cecilia Madueke, the company's secretary, said the resignation took effect from December 6, 2019.

The disclosure also announced the appointment of Ernest Ebi as an independent non-executive director of the company. Also appointed as director of the company is Karsten Hansel.

The two new appointments took effect on December 7.