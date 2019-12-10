Nigeria: Attacked Maersk MD in 'Critical, Stable Condition,' Company Says

The shipping company, Maersk Line, has confirmed the Sunday night attack on its managing director, Gildas Tohouo, that left his wife dead.

In a statement to PREMIUM TIMES, the company said Mr Tohouo's condition in the hospital is "critical but stable."

"We are very sorry to confirm that a colleague and his family have been attacked in their residence in Lagos, Nigeria during the evening of 8 December 2019," Maersk said in the statement issued by its spokesperson, Richard Smith.

"Tragically, the wife of our colleague passed away at the scene. Our colleague is in the hospital, where his condition is critical, but stable. The three children are all safe and accounted for.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathy goes to the family. We will do whatever we can to support them in this tragedy," the statement quoted David Williams, Regional Managing Director of Africa for A.P. Moller - Maersk, as saying.

Mr Tohouo and his wife were locked up during the attack Sunday night. The wife, who was reportedly asked to transfer money to the assailants, was later threatened to drink a toxic substance, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

While the attack was ongoing, Mr Tohouo reportedly placed a call to the chief security officer of his company who led policemen to the scene of the crime.

The police said they have arrested the suspects.

Mr Smith said they are in the process of notifying Mr Tohouo's family.

"Relevant authorities are investigating the incident. Maersk is supporting the investigation in every possible way," he added.

Earlier, PREMIUM TIMES gathered through the Lagos state police that Mr Tohouo's wife whose name is yet to be made public as at press time was killed in the attack which occurred at the family's residence in highbrow Ikoyi area of the state.

Maersk is an integrated container logistics company that prides itself as "connecting and simplifying trade to help our customers grow and thrive". The company has a team of over 76,000 operating in 130 countries.

Mr Tohouo, a Cameroonian, is in charge of the Danish company's operation in Nigeria.