Kenya: Sporting Director Solomon Alubala the Latest Casualty of Sacking Spree at Wazito

9 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

The season of sackings appears far from over at Wazito FC with Sporting Director Solomon Alubala the latest to be affected.

The Kenyan Premier League club's vocal owner Ricardo Badoer at the weekend confirmed Alubala's departure via Twitter.

"As of today, Solomon Alubala will step down as Sporting Director and Treasurer for Wazito FC. All business negotiations will be handled by me and Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru. This is all part of our future plans and my vision of how a football team should run," wrote Badoer.

This decision brings to an end the relationship between these two decision-makers considering it is Alubala who sold the club to Badoer barely 18 months ago.

Other than Alubala, Badoer has also fired coaches Stanley Okumbi, Fred Ambani, Hamisi Mohammed and Melis Medo in the past few months.

Nairobi News understands Alubala fell out with Badoer after overseeing heavy investment in the team at the start of the season, with little success.

Despite spending more than Sh10 million on player signings, Wazito have struggled in the league.

The team is currently placed 13th on the 18 team league standings with just two wins in 12 outings.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.