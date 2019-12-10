Namibia to Negotiate Continental Free Trade Area

THE Cabinet has approved the participation of the trade ministry in negotiations on trade in services at tripartite and free trade levels.

This comes after trade minister Tjekero Tweya submitted a report on the signalling conference of African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) negotiations on trade in services.

Information minister Stanley Simataa said on Monday that Namibia's participation in these negotiations are at AFCFTA levels.

Briefing the media on the latest decisions taken by the Cabinet, Simataa also said the Cabinet has endorsed a national policy on environmental education and education for sustainable development.

He added that this policy aims to ensure an educated and empowered Namibia with environmentally literate people taking action and responsibility for a sustainable future.