Nigeria: Electrician Robs Lagos Couple, Forces Victim to Drink Acid

Photo: Kingsley Adeniyi/Premium Times
Gildas Tohouo, Managing Director of Maersk Line.
9 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Hamed Shobiye

Police in Lagos State at the weekend arrested two men in connection with the murder of Bernadette, the Bulgarian wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Nigeria Limited, Gildas Tohouo.

Our correspondent gathered that the two suspects - Olamide Goke and Ade Akanbi - invaded the Ikoyi, Lagos, home of the Tohouos, robbed them and forced the couple to drink a liquid substance suspected to be acid.

The wife died after the assailants forced her to drink the liquid substance and suffocated her with a pillow.

According to police sources, the husband and wife were locked in different rooms during the operation.

After the woman was made to transfer some money to her attackers' account, they forced her to drink the substance and suffocated her with a pillow.

The husband, a Cameroonian, is lying critically ill in the hospital.

During preliminary investigation, one of the suspects was discovered to be an electrician in the estate and the other a private guard.

The spokesman of the state police command, Elana Bala, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects were still undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, Lagos.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Shipping Company's Nigerian MD Attacked, Wife Killed
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.