Nigeria: Electrician Robs Lagos Couple, Forces Victim to Drink Acid

Police in Lagos State at the weekend arrested two men in connection with the murder of Bernadette, the Bulgarian wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Nigeria Limited, Gildas Tohouo.

Our correspondent gathered that the two suspects - Olamide Goke and Ade Akanbi - invaded the Ikoyi, Lagos, home of the Tohouos, robbed them and forced the couple to drink a liquid substance suspected to be acid.

The wife died after the assailants forced her to drink the liquid substance and suffocated her with a pillow.

According to police sources, the husband and wife were locked in different rooms during the operation.

After the woman was made to transfer some money to her attackers' account, they forced her to drink the substance and suffocated her with a pillow.

The husband, a Cameroonian, is lying critically ill in the hospital.

During preliminary investigation, one of the suspects was discovered to be an electrician in the estate and the other a private guard.

The spokesman of the state police command, Elana Bala, who confirmed the incident, said the suspects were still undergoing interrogation at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, Lagos.

