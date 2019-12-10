Rwanda: Emir of Qatar Expected in Kigali Today

9 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

The Qatari ruler Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani is expected in Kigali this afternoon, eight months after his three-day visit in April this year. 

The emir is to attend the fourth edition of Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International anti-corruption Excellence (ACE) award.

Rwanda hosts the ceremony in the celebration of the international anti-corruption day held on December 9 every year and the conclusion of the anti-corruption week.

Qatar in collaboration with the United Nations chose Rwanda to host ACE in recognition of President Paul Kagame’s efforts to fight corruption and build a state based on justice and the rule of the law, according to the Doha-base Gulf Times .

Besides the Emir and President Kagame, other Heads of State expected at the ceremony, according to the  Gulf Times,  include Namibian President Hage Geingob and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi.

Other top officials include FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohamed, and Vice President of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA) Dr Eduardo Vetere.

The award is split into four categories; the Lifetime or Outstanding Achievement, Academic Research and Education, Youth Creativity and Engagement; and Innovation.

During this event, an “ anti-corruption monument ” will be unveiled.

Rwanda is currently ranked the fourth least corrupt country in Africa behind Seychelles, Botswana and Cabo Verde.

In recent years, Rwanda and Qatar have strengthened their ties in diplomacy, politics and business.

During the Emir's visit in April, the two leaders signed four bilateral agreements in the areas of culture, sports, cooperation in the field of tourism and business event.

The countries also inked aviation deals.

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

