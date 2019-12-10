Nigeria: Maersk MD Attacked, Wife Stabbed to Death

Photo: Kingsley Adeniyi/Premium Times
Gildas Tohouo, Managing Director of Maersk Line.
9 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Chiemelie Ezeobi

Some assailants attacked and injured the Managing Director of MAERSK, Gildas Tohouo, in his Lagos home, and also stabbed his Hungarian wife to death.

Tuhouo who was said to be critically injured, is reportedly receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Victoria Island.

Although the couple were at Lugard home in Ikoyi, with their three kids, the assailants did not harm them.

As at press time, two of his domestic staff alleged to have connived with the intruders have been arrested.

According for the police, the suspects, Olamide Goke and Ade Akanbi, were found with the knife suspected to have been used during the operation.

Reacting to the incident, the company in a press statement signed by one Richard Smith, confirmed the incident.

Quoting David Williams, Regional Managing Director of Africa for A.P. Moller - Maersk, Smith said: "We are very sorry to confirm that a colleague and his family have been attacked in their residence in Lagos, Nigeria.

"Tragically, the wife of our colleague passed away at the scene. Our colleague is in the hospital, where his condition is critical, but stable. The three children are all safe and accounted for.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathy goes to the family. We will do whatever we can to support them in this tragedy.

"The relatives of the family are in the process of being notified. Relevant authorities are investigating the incident. Maersk is supporting the investigation in every possible way."

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.