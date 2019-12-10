Kenya: Cecafa Suspends Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi

9 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi will miss the team's next two matches at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala after the tournament organisers slapped him with a suspension.

Kimanzi is set to sit out of Tuesday's game against Sudan and Saturday's contest against Zanzibar at the StarTimes stadium in Lugogo.

In a statement signed by Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye, Kimanzi is accused of chasing away the 4th official from the stadium dressing room moments before Kenya played and beat Tanzania 1-0 in her opening fixture of the tournament on Sunday.

Team Kenya has also been accused of vandalising the dressing room and delaying kick off of this game, which was beamed live on TV, by 10 minutes.

In Kimanzi's absence, assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno, who has been warned of his conduct in relation to Sunday's incident, will take temporary charge.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.