Kenya: Cecafa Suspends Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi

Harambee Stars Coach Francis Kimanzi will miss the team's next two matches at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala after the tournament organisers slapped him with a suspension.

Kimanzi is set to sit out of Tuesday's game against Sudan and Saturday's contest against Zanzibar at the StarTimes stadium in Lugogo.

In a statement signed by Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye, Kimanzi is accused of chasing away the 4th official from the stadium dressing room moments before Kenya played and beat Tanzania 1-0 in her opening fixture of the tournament on Sunday.

Team Kenya has also been accused of vandalising the dressing room and delaying kick off of this game, which was beamed live on TV, by 10 minutes.

In Kimanzi's absence, assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno, who has been warned of his conduct in relation to Sunday's incident, will take temporary charge.