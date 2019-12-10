Kenya: The Case Against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Photo: Paul Waweru/Daily Nation
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on December 9, 2019.
9 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, a host of county officials and businesspeople on Monday faced one of their longest court dates at the anti-corruption court.

The flashy governor and his co-accused faced 19 charges of corruption, abuse of office and irregular payments that saw the county lose Sh357 million.

They denied the charges and applied to be freed either on bond or cash bail amid strong opposition by the prosecution.

Here is a breakdown of the long charge sheet and the specific charges that Mr Sonko faced:

- Count 1: Mr Sonko alongside Fredrick Odhiambo alias Fred Oyugi T/A Yiro Enterprises, Web Tribe Limited, Danson Muchemi Njunji, Robert Muriithi Muna, Zablon Onyango Ochomo, ROG Security Limited and Antony Otieno Ombok alias Jamal were accused of conspiring to embezzle Sh24.1 between July 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019.

- Count 2: The governor was accused of conflict of interest. On or about January 19, 2019, Mr Sonko is accused of knowingly receiving Sh1 million from Web Tribe Limited, the parent company of JamboPay, through ROG Security Limited. The money is said to have been received through Equity Bank Limited, Nyali branch.

- Count 3: The governor is accused of knowingly receiving another Sh1 million from Web Tribe through ROG. The money is said to have been received through Equity Bank Limited, Kenyatta Avenue branch.

- Count 4: On January 19, 2019, Mr Sonko is accused of knowingly receiving Sh1 million from Web Tribe through ROG. The money is said to have been received through Equity Bank's Gigiri branch.

- Count 5: The county boss is accused of knowingly receiving Sh1 million from Fredrick Odhiambo alias Fred Oyugi of Yiro Enterprises through ROG on December 27, 2018. The cash was received through Equity Bank's Four Ways branch. According to the charge sheet, the county hired unspecified "heavy equipment" from Yiro.

- Count 6: On December 27, 2018, the county boss is accused of receiving Sh1 million from Yiro through ROG. The cash was deposited in his account at Equity's Nyali branch.

- Count 7: On December 28, 2018, Mr Sonko is accused of knowingly receiving Sh1 million from Mr Odhiambo through ROG. The prosecution says the cash was received through Equity Bank's Kwale branch.

- Count 8: On December 28, 2018, Mr Sonko is accused of receiving Sh1 million from Yiro through Equity's Nyali branch. The alleged irregular payments were a facility by ROG.

- Count 9: On December 27, 2018, the governor allegedly received Sh1 million from Mr Odhiambo through ROG. The money was deposited into his account at Equity's Kenyatta Avenue branch.

- Count 10: On December 28, 2018, Mr Sonko is accused of unlawfully receiving Sh400,000 from Mr Odhiambo through Equity's Kenyatta Avenue branch, payments facilitated by ROG.

- Count 11: The governor is accused of pocketing Sh1 million from Mr Odhiambo and Yiro through ROG on December 28, 2018. The illegal payments were done through Equity's Kenyatta Avenue branch.

- Count 12: Mr Sonko is accused of receiving Sh8.4 million in proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 4 of Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money laundering Act. He is accused of receiving the cash from Mr Odhiambo between December 27 and 28, 2018 at Equity Bank.

- Count 13: The governor is accused of receiving proceeds of crime - Sh3 million from Web Tribe - on or about January 19 at Equity Bank.

Report by Collins Omulo, Harry Misiko and Sam Kiplagat.

Read the original article on Nation.

