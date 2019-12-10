Kenya: Pollution - Nema Withdraws Agro-Chemicals Licence

9 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia

National Environment Management Authority (Nema) has withdrawn the effluent discharge licence of Kisumu-based Agro-Chemicals and Food Company over non-compliance.

The company has been accused of releasing raw industrial waste into River Nyando.

Nema Acting Director-General Mamo Boru Mamo instructed his officers to draft withdrawal of the licence following the company's persistent violation of the environmental laws.

He said the continued pollution of river Nyando was making its water unfit for domestic use.

IGNORED ORDERS

"Agro-Chemicals have not been taking matters seriously, we have been issuing restoration orders which they have ignored," said Mr Mamo on Monday.

He also gave Maseno University seven days to comply with restoration orders stopping them from discharging raw sewer into nearby rivers.

The institution has also been ordered to construct effluent treatment plant failure to which the institution will be shut down.

The agency also ordered Kisumu Maximum Prison Kodiaga to stop emitting raw sewage into River Saka.

Effluent from Kodiaga Prison's sewer line has been flowing to the neighbouring villages during rainy seasons.

In July 2017, at least 34 inmates from the facility contracted cholera. In 2009, 30 inmates at the prison died of cholera.

OVERBURDENED

The prison facility uses an old sewer system that was put up in 1950s.

Initially, it was designed to serve maximum security inmates, prison staff and their families. Currently, the population has soared creating challenges according to Nyanza Prisons Regional Commander Mr Nicholas Emase.

"The sewage system has since then been overburdened with additional Kisumu Medium Prison and Kisumu Women Prisons. The funds which were set to complete the works are yet to reach us, but we will comply," said Mr Emase.

By March this year, the prison had 3,000 inmates and remandees. They were to upgrade the pipes, construct inlet and outlet concrete chambers.

The National government had set aside Sh30 million for the repair the old sewer system. The Nema boss also warned Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company to put its systems in order and stop the overflow of raw sewage into Lake Victoria.

Mr Mamo expressed concern on the level of pollution of Lake Victoria.

"The private sector has complied, we are having a problem with most government agencies, when a lake like this is polluted, we are not safe as a country," said Mr Mamo.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.