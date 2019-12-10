Kenya: City Stars Maintain Lead in NSL

9 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Ashihundu

Nairobi City Stars hit Administration Police (AP) 3-1 at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Sunday to maintain their impressive run in the 2019/20 Betika Super League (BSL).

With just one game left in the first leg, the unbeaten Kawangware based side under Sanjin Alagic has accumulated 46 points from 18 matches, six ahead of second-placed Nairobi Stima who drew 0-0 with Bidco United who are third on the log with 33 points and have a match at hand.

Nairobi Stima, under the tutelage of Leonard Odipo have vowed to remain focused in their remaining fixtures.

"I congratulate my players for the point but we must remain focused since we want to close the gap against leaders City Stars," said Odipo.

In other matches, debutants Vihiga Bullets played out to a 2-2 draw with Mount Kenya United while their neighbours Vihiga United lost 3-1 away to Fortune Sacco at Kianyaga Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

Shabana ended their poor run of five matches without a win to see off Migori Youth 3-2 at Gusii Stadium, while Paul Ogai led Coast Stima to a 3-1 win over APS Bomet at Narok Stadium. Modern Coast Rangers drew 1-1 with Ushuru in Mombasa.

Shabana earned the win under the guidance of assistant coach Vincent Nyaberi who was holding brief for head coach Andrew Kanuli who is away attending to his sick mother. Fred Nyakundi scored a hat-trick for the hosts.

Struggling Kibera Black Stars beat FC Talanta 3-1 while St Joseph Youth were held to a 3-3 draw by Murang'a SEAL in Nakuru.

RESULTS

Nakumatt 2-2 Vihiga Bullets

Modern Coast Rangers 1-1 Ushuru

Fortune Sacco 3-1 Vihiga United

Kibera Black Stars 3-1 Talanta

St Joseph's Youth 3-3 Murang'a SEAL

Administration Police 1-3 Nairobi City Stars

Nairobi Stima 0-0 Bidco United

APS Bomet 1-3 Coast Stima

Shabana 3-2 Migori Youth

