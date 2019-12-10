Kenya: Yanga Win Chapa Dimba Coast Region Title

Yanga FC from Malindi turned on class to win the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Coast Region boys' title at Bomu Stadium, Mombasa on Sunday night.

The Malindi-based side beat Kaya Stars from Kaloleni 4-0 in the final. Kwale Queens emerged champions in the girls category after seeing off Malindi Action 3-0.

Yanga and Kwale Queens will now represent Coast Region at the national finals to be staged at the same venue in June next year. Both winners took home Sh200,000 while the runners-up walked away with Sh100,000.

Yanga coach Abel Bellamy was happy after guiding his charges to their maiden Chapa Dimba trophy. "My boys were focused for the top prize and I'm happy we got the results we wanted," said Bellamy.

Kaya Stars coach Ken Sitati blamed lack of concentration for their loss. "We played well but conceded goals in quick succession which disoriented us but we live to fight another day," said Sitati.

In the boys final played on Sunday night, Mohamed Awadh opened the scoring with a fourth minute strike for a 1-0 half-time score before Ali Mohammed and Lemmy Julo scored the second and third in the 47th and 53rd minutes. Julo, who emerged top scorer with three goals, completed his brace in the 70th minute to seal the win.

Kaya Stars however had goalkeeper Stanley Dena to thank for planting respect on the scoreline with a series of fine saves.

The equally explosive girls final saw Kwale Queens' Lucy Kwekwe claim a brace before Saumu Baya completed the rout in the 82nd minute.

The competition now moves to Nanyuki for the Central Region finals set for January 18-19 at Nanyuki Stadium.

In the first regional final, Garissa's Berlin defended their North Eastern regional title after beating Al Ansar 2-0 at the Technical Training College Grounds (TCC) in Garissa in a repeat of last season's final.

After the regional finals, an all-Star team comprising of 16 girls and 16 boys will be selected to attend a 10-day training camp in Spain and play friendlies against academies of top La Liga clubs.