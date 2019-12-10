Zimbabwe: Harare College Students in Trouble for Beating Drums

10 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

SEVEN Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) have been summoned to appear before a disciplinary committee to answer to charges of disorderly conduct after they allegedly beat drums during a demonstration over alleged mismanagement of the institution.

They are Leeroy Barnete, who is the president of HIT's Student Representative Council, Tafadzwa Mutembedza, Ashlee Makaya, Anesu Chigumadzi, Saviour Machuwaire, Marvin Madamba and Blessing Kalisi.

They are set to appear before a students' disciplinary committee on Monday 16 December.

The initial sitting was set for 3 December but failed to kick off.

According to the charge sheet prepared by HIT authorities, the seven "engaged in a disorderly conduct by singing, dancing, chanting slogans and marching from the hostels area to the library disrupting the teaching, study and research at the institution in contravention of section 3.1.3 and section 3.2.2 of the rules of the Student Conduct and Discipline Ordinance 15".

The decision to take disciplinary measures against the group comes after the HIT vice chancellor Engineer Quinton Kanhukamwe first suspended them on Friday 15 November.

The students were protesting over mismanagement of the institution and its failure to ensure the supply of electricity at the college.

It took the intervention of Kossam Ncube of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court on 16 November 2019 challenging the suspension of the learners.

The lawyers' group challenged the action arguing this was going to prejudice them as they were just about to sit for their exams.

Following the November challenge, High Court judge, Erica Ndewere nullified the suspension of the students and ordered the institution to allow them to sit for their end of semester examinations.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.