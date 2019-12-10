Zimbabwe: Lightning Strikes, Kills Girl (7) Inside Hut With Seven Occupants

10 December 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)

A BOLT of lightning struck and killed a 7-year-old minor who was in the company of six adult occupants in a Silobela home.

The tragic incident happened during occurred during torrential rains which pounded the Midlands province over the weekend.

Silobela MP, Mthokozisa Manoki Mpofu confirmed the incident and said the tragedy struck when the minor was in the company of relatives.

"Lightning bolt killed the minor, name withheld, aged seven and she was doing Grade One at Fatima Primary Schools around 1500 hrs yesterday (Sunday)," Mpofu said.

The tragedy took place at one Prosper Ndlovu's residence in Mtshogwe area Ward 21 B under Chief Malisa.

Manoki said the minor had been left under the care of other relatives by her grandmother who had gone for church.

Out of the seven occupants inside the hut, the minor was the only victim.

"There were seven occupants inside the hut and the minor was the only victim, the other four were affected and were continuously vomiting. They were taken to Silobela District Hospital, where they were examined, treated and discharged," Mpofu said.

The lawmaker further said the homestead owner had to drag the body of the minor from the hut as the roof was curving after catching fire.

Manoki said all the kitchen utensils were burnt.

Rains that pounded the area also destroyed school buildings in Silobela.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.