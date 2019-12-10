Nigeria: Appeal Court Affirms Fintiri As Adamawa Gov

The Court of Appeal sitting in Yola has affirmed the election of Hon Umaru Fintiri as Governor of Adamawa State.

The court yesterday dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it lacked merit.

The election of Fintiri, who is of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had been upheld by the state election petitions tribunal, against which the APC which initiated the case, went to the Court of Appeal.

Delivering judgment yesterday afternoon, the presiding judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice AB Gumel, affirmed that Fintiri was validly elected as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Reacting shortly after the verdict in an interview with newsmen at the Mahmud Ribadu Square Yola where he attended a mega campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of December 7 local council polls in the state, Governor Fintiri dedicated his court victory to Adamawa people.

"I dedicate this victory to my people, the good people of Adamawa State who elected me and have continued to stand by me," the governor said.

He urged petitioners and opposition parties in the state to set aside their political sentiments and join hands with him to move the state to greater heights for the overall benefit of the state.

He said he would continue to serve diligently, and that already, he had fulfilled many of the campaign promises he made, including restoration of security, taming of Shilla Boys, payment of workers' salaries on 25th of every month, declaration of free education, among others.

Reacting to the judgment, APC Organising Secretary in Adamawa State, Ahmed Lawan, said the party would study it, after which it might approach the Supreme Court for necessary review and possible victory for the APC.