Namibia: Swapo Councillor Elected As Khorixas Mayor

Swapo councillor elected as Khorixas mayor

News - National | 2019-12-09

by Clemans Miyanicwe

A Swapo member of the Khorixas Town Council, Cleophas Tjunduwa, was elected as the Kunene region town's new mayor today, while a fellow Swapo councillor, Emgard #Nauses, was chosen as deputy mayor.

A UDF councillor, Lina #Gaeses, was elected as chairperson of the town council's management committee, beating Swapo councillor Gerson /Goagoseb.

Former Khorixas mayor Elizabeth Geises (Swapo) was elected as deputy chairperson of the management committee, while /Goagoseb was chosen as a member of the management committee.

UDF town councillors Eddy /Nanub, who was previously the deputy mayor, and the previous chairperson of the management committee, Erwin /Howoseb (UDF), will be ordinary town councillors in the current council.

Four of the seven town council members were elected as councillors on a Swapo ticket, while three are UDF members.

Following his election, Tjunduwa in a speech called on all councillors to be united for the sake of unity as they were representatives all the people of Khorixas regardless of ethnicity, religion or political affiliation.

"I encourage councillors to work together with the CEO, heads of department and staff members and carry on with good relations for the development of the town With collective efforts from both the council and community, development of our town can easily be achieved, for example we must work at hand at all times in order to develop our town, Khorixas," Tjunduwa said.

The town councillors were sworn into their new positions by the local magistrate, Erastus Hatutale, who last week postponed the council elections in the wake of an attempt to have Geises recalled as a member of the town council.