Zimbabwe: Mubaiwa, Moyo Crowned CBL Pool Champs

TENDAI "Inspector" Mubaiwa and Flatta Moyo were crowned the 2019 Carling Black Label National Pool champions in Harare on Saturday.

Mubaiwa, of Hatfield in the capital, beat Benjamin Mabhugu for the title.

Nicknamed "Inspector", it was the third CBL National Pool Championship win for Mubaiwa in recent years.

He was the best male player at the same competition in 2015 before winning it in Bulawayo last year.

Moyo emerged as the champion in the women's section.

Mubaiwa and Moyo managed to beat 63 men and 31 women who were part of the finalists of the tournament hosted by Harare Province.

For their efforts, the duo walked home $10 000 richer, a pool table and a case of Black Label beer each.

"It was a tough contest and they gave me a good run," said Mubaiwa. "The tournament was stiff throughout and I am happy to have reached this far.

"I worked very hard after I was involved in another tournament in Bulawayo last week.

"I give credit to my opponents who gave me stiff competition, especially in the semi-finals where I met Kadoma's Hillary Makamuri in what many termed a final before the final.

"I also give credit to some players whom I train with at Maruta and they include the likes of Jason Mhundwa, Godfrey Maruta, Eddie Mangwanya and Bernard Muhwa among several others."

In the men's category, Elliot Chikwepu, came third while pre-tournament favourite Mukamuri was fourth.

The players were both given $8 000, $5 000 and $3 000.

Moyo, of Gwanda, defeated Jessina Musiiwa in the women's final while Tariro Vhondo and Christine Sengwe were third and fourth respectively.

Carling Black Label has sponsored the national pool tournaments for over 10 years.