Zimbabwe: New Beats Pay Off for Artistes

10 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Kundai Marunya

Experimenting on new beats in the digital world has resulted in amazing music being produced, seemingly breaking boundaries of genres that had long existed.

Be it in collaborations with either a fellow musician or a seasoned producer from another genre, the creative convergence has been trending worldwide.

Local examples of musicians reinventing their styles include founding artistes of Zimdancehall Killer T, Winky D, and Freeman who have migrated to incorporate various genres.

Killer T has moved to a more afro-fusion vibe. Winky D has more pop music than dancehall on his recent albums while Freeman, through various collaborations, has also changed focus to pop music.

Jah Prayzah, in his quest for an international audience, has done a string of collaborations on genres including afro-pop, reggae and house music, moving from the traditional music of his founding years.

Even the old guard, the likes of sungura legend Alick Macheso, have been following the trend with his recent afro-pop collaboration with Freeman on "Ngaibake" saving as an affirmation of the changing tide.

There were years when fans of these musicians would have rebuked them for abandoning their original genres.

At some point, when Winky D started his shift, critics and fans alike shunned him, but he stayed the course and in the process, spreading his influence to a wider fan base.

In giving music lovers a bit of everything, musicians have ceased to focus on pleasing a particular group of people, but diversifying to incorporate everyone.

To avoid being shunned, the trick has been to give the loyal followers of their genres a few songs while releasing something contemporary to acquire a new following.

As for the young generation who rarely adhere to a single music genre but are happy to consume what's trending, the shift has been of great excitement.

Whether genres stay on or not, art needs a bit of experimentation to creatively please its consumers.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.