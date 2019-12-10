Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Endorses ED

In a show of confidence and trust in President Mnangagwa's leadership, Zanu-PF has unanimously endorsed and reaffirmed him as the party's sole candidate for 2023 presidential elections.

The endorsement was cross-cutting among the resolutions that came out of Zanu-PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meetings held last week ahead of this week's 18th Annual National People's Conference slated for Goromonzi High School.

President Mnangagwa, who is the ruling party's First Secretary, is leading the country towards the attainment of Vision 2030, which seeks to create an upper middle-income economy.

Since his assumption of office, President Mnangagwa has implemented measures to make Zimbabwe a competitive investment destination.

The host province of Mashonaland East was the first to meet and endorse President Mnangagwa.

Mashonaland East provincial chairman Cde Joel Biggie Matiza told The Herald that President Mnangagwa was unanimously endorsed by the province as the sole candidate for 2023 presidential polls.

In Midlands, provincial chair Cde Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said all the provincial wings endorsed President Mnangagwa.

Mashonaland West provincial chairman Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi said: "Our first resolution that we made as a province was to endorse President Mnangagwa as our presidential candidate for 2023.

"As a province, we are reaffirming our support and loyalty to him and we want him to lead us to the next election."

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial structures met at the Bulawayo Polytechnic where the resolution to endorse President Mnangagwa was unanimously adopted.

In Mashonaland Central, an inter-district meeting was held on Saturday in Bindura where the decision to endorse President Mnangagwa was taken.

Matabeleland North and South provinces also threw their weight behind President Mnangagwa ahead of the 2023 polls.

Matabeleland South and North leadership met last week in Gwanda and Lupane respectively where they expressed unconditional support for President Mnangagwa as the party's presidential candidate for 2023 polls.

In Masvingo, provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira said: "We came up with resolutions for our forthcoming Annual National People's Conference and President Mnangagwa's endorsement as our party leader into the 2023 elections is actually on top of the resolutions that will be tabled by Masvingo Province."

Manicaland provincial chairman Cde Mike Madiro said: "We have endorsed President Mnangagwa as our 2023 candidate."