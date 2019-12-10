Malawi: HRDC Vows Malawi Election Case Outcome Will Not Affect Its Stance On Ansah

9 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says the outcome of the landmark presidential case will not affect its stance on Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah that she stands down at the pollster.

Mtambo: HRDC will still push for Ansah ouster

HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence said the rights activists strongly believe that Ansah has presided over a highly manipulated presidential election, hence the call for her to resign.

"Which way the ruling will go, our stand is that Jane Ansah must resign as chairperson of MEC," said Trapence.

He said the protests will continue even after the ruling of the case to force her out of office.

Trapence has therefore reiterated that HRDC will close down MEC offices should Ansah ignore calls for her to stepdown at the pollster.

Ansah has always refused to resign as MEC chairperson maintaining she is innocent.

