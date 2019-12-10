Malawi: Parliamentary Committee Sends Back Reps Businessman Over Livimbo School Saga

9 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A joint parliamentary committee probing the sale of land at Livimbo school in Lilongwe has sent back a delegation sent by owners of demolished warehouses near the school, demanding the owners themselves avail themselves before the committee.

Livimbo Warehouse owners representatives and Wadi arriving at Parliament

Lawyer for the owners of the demolished three warehouses Ismael Wadi led the delegation to parliament building on Monday for the start of the inquiry.

Wadi told the joint committee of Legal Affairs and Land that the owner of the warehouses Yakoob Ibrahim Luheri died whilst his son Irfran Mohammed Patel was abroad.

Chairperson of the committee Kezzie Msukwa said the owners should go to parliament for the inquiry on Thursday.

Wadi told the media that he has submitted all the documents to the committee and as per the directive the committee will meet on Thursday in order to allow the former owner to avail himself.

"We have oblidged to the directive and he will be available." He said.

Lilongwe City Council on Saturday took a bold step to demolish the Controversial warehouses which Malawians of Indian orgin built against set up rules of Town and Planning.

Wadi said he already appealed for the demolition order not to be effected but he said he was surprised that the council has taken such direction.

