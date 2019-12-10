Angola: Mozambique Congratulates Angola On Acp Election

Luanda — Mozanbican President Filipe Nyusi considered the election of the Angolan Ambassador Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti to the position of Secretary General of the Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group a milestone in the Angolan diplomacy.

In a message posted on his facebook page, the Mozambican head of State said he was pleased with the news on Georges Rebelo Chikoti's election held in Nairobi, kenya.

"I want to congratulate, on behalf of the Mozambican people, my Government and my own, the Angolan people on this milestone in Angolan diplomacy," the message reads out.

Georges Chikoti was elected Saturday Secretary General of ACP group, defeating candidates from Malawi Brave Rona Ndisale, and Zimbabwe Chifamba Tadeus Tafirenyika.

The election of the Angolan candidate took place during the ACP Council of Ministers' Session, opened by Kenyan Vice President, Willian Rotu. Georges Chikoti, the first Angolan to hold a top job post at ACP, is taking over from Patrick Gomes, who has received various congratulations from delegates. Chikoti, was born on June 6, 1955 in Dondi, central Huambo province. The new ACP Secretary General holds a Master's degree from Economic Geography and a degree in International Relations from the University of Ottawa, Canada.

Georges Chikoti speaks fluent English, French, Portuguese, Umbundo and Bemba.

The new Angolan ACP official has worked at the Imperial Bank of Canada in Toronto and was a consultant to the Canadian International Development Agency (CIDA). In Angola, he was deputy minister of Foreign Affairs in 2010, he became Foreign Minister, a position he held until 2017. In 2018, he was appointed Angolan ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg. From 1999 to 2000, he headed the Angolan delegation in different sessions of the US-Angola Bilateral in Luanda and Washington.