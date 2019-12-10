Tanzania: Simba Unveils Huge Budget for 2019/2020 Season

9 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — The Mainland Premier League soccer Big Guns Simba will spend Sh76.8 million on players' registration during the mini transfer window which opens next week.

The money is part of their Sh6.1 billion budget for the 2019/2020 Premier League season, according to the Simba board of directors' chairman, Mohammed Dewji.

Addressing Simba members during the general meeting in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dewji said they must have a huge budget if they are to compete for titles this season.

Mo - as he is popularly known - said his leadership would like to see the Msimbazi Reds retain their Premier League title - and compete in the 2020 Caf Champions League.

"We have a huge budget to, among other things, bolster our squad and facilitate our smooth participation in the league," he said.

He said they intend to bolster their squad with quality players during the mini transfer window, which starts on December 15 through to January 16, next year.

Also Read

French basketball player fined in China for not looking at flag

Joaquin becomes La Liga's oldest hat-trick hero, Sevilla held

Six-goal Pyramids lay down CAF Confederation Cup marker

Simba will also spend Sh4.16 billion on salaries for players and Sh408 for bonuses.

Through sponsorship and other sources, including gate collections, they expect to raise Sh5.814 billion, which is Sh373 milion short of the projected budget.

Simba's sponsors include SportPesa Tanzania, Mo Extra, Azam TV and Unisport.

Dewji also revealed that they would unveil their new head coach this week. He assured club members the coach has what it takes to propel the team to success. He did not name the tactician. A few days ago, the Msimbazi Street club sacked Belgian coach Patrick Aussems for alleged negligence and indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Tulia Ackson said yesterday that she is a member of Simba.

Ackson is among dignitaries who attended yesterday's meeting at the Julius Nyerere International Press Conference in the city.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.