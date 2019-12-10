Tanzania: Ali Mufuruki's Remains to Arrive in Dar es Salaam Today

9 December 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Asna Kaniki

Dar es Salaam — The remains of businessman Mr Ali Mufuruki is expected to arrive in the country today, from South Africa where he died while receiving treatment, his family has said.

Ismail Mufuruki, a paternal uncle of the deceased, said the body will arrive at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and would be taken directly to his residence for prayer and then preserved at the Masjid Mmaamur in the city centre.

The final respect will be paid on Tuesday at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC), according to the family source. The family did not say, however, when and where exactly Mr Ali Mufuruki will be buried.

But Ismail Mufuruki, the family's spokesperson, said that those questions will be decided by the family once the body of their loved one arrives.

He also said that the family was waiting for Mr Mufuriki's wife and children who are expected to arrive in the country from Canada.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

