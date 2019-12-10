Malawi: PAC to Go Back to HRDC, Opposition After Meeting Mutharika

9 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Public Affairs Committee (PAC) says it is set for another phase of dialogue meetings with various stakeholders in the post-election impasse to get their input after meeting with President Peter Mutharika on Monday.

President Mutharika chats with PAC mediation team leader Archbishop Thomas Msusa

The quasi-religious grouping gave Mutharika feedback on its dialogue meetings with some key stakeholders during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

They briefed Mutharika on the grouping's mediation team engagement with the leadership of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), UTM Party and Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

The President shared his views during their meeting.

Presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani said it was a "fruitful" meeting but could not give details and PAC executive director Robert Phiri said the grouping will embark on another round of talks with stakeholders.

Last time PAC met Mutharika on the mediation, they came up with a similar way forward.

PAC is initiating a dialogue session over the electoral dispute in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the May 21 2019 presidential election results in court.

They want the court to nullify the results because they believe it was manipulated in favour of President Mutharika who was declared winner with slightly above 1.8 million

Earlier, when they met other stakeholders, the leadership of HRDC and UTM advised the PAC mediation team, which is chaired by Archbishop Thomas Msusa of the Catholic Church Archdiocese of Blantyre, to meet Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to hear her views on the current political situation.

HRDC is demanding the head of Ansah for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The quasi-religious body commenced its initiative of conflict management prior to announcement of the May 2019 elections results when it met leadership of UTM and MCP to hear their thoughts on the electoral challenges.

After announcement of the results, the organisation first engaged Mutharika over the country's state of affairs followed by meetings with HRDC, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima, and finally Ansah.

The PAC mediation team comprises Msusa from the Episcopal Conference of Malawi as team leader, Sheikh Ali Kennedy from the Muslim Association of Malawi and Pastor Towera Masiku from Evangelical Association of Malawi.

Others include Sheikh Amir JafaarKawinga of Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi, Malawi Council of Churches' Bishop Gilford Matoga and Robert Phiri who is also the team's secretary.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.