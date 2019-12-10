Namibia: Disgruntled Namibians March Against Corruption

MORE than 100 people gathered in Windhoek on Monday to march to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to hand over a petition.

The march, which took place on International Anti-Corruption day, was callehighlight the need to tackle the prevalent corruption in the country. This come in the aftermath of the Fishrot scandal whose expose saw two implicated ministers resigning from their jobs in disgrace.

Reading the petition on behalf of the protestors, Affirmative Repositioning movement activists Dimbulukeni Nauyoma said one of the protestors' demands was that amendments to the ACC Act be submitted to parliament.

"These reforms will see the ACC execute its mandate fully and will see some of your friends behind bars. These include the involvement and special approval by the prime minister that could compromise the investigations," he said.

According to the Nauyoma, the reforms include criminalising conflict of interest, introducing term limits to the ACC director general, reducing political interference in investigations and empowering investigators.

Nauyoma said the greed and exposed consumption by entrusted Namibian leaders for self-sustainability could be considers as an act of terrorism.

"In the case of Namibia and the #Fishrot case, it has adversely affected the community of Walvis Bay, and about 25 men died as a result of this act," he said.

Speaking to The Namibian, George Kambala, another AR activist said there protestors also demanded the resignation of current ACC director general BPaulus Noa.

"We want to make sure the current director general steps down and the parliament appoints somebody competent who is serious about fighting corruption in the country," he said.

He added that another purpose of the march was to ensure that as a nation, corruption is not tolerated as it is a cancer to society that eats away at the most disadvantaged people.

Kambala said that people who do not participate in organised civil movements are undermining the purpose of such movements.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the commission, Noa thanked the crowd for protesting and marching to the commission.

"Let me thank you most sincerely for the patriotism that you have displayed by marching to the office of the ACC. It really demonstrates your concern and the love for this nation," he said.

He added that fighting corruption should not only be left to the commission but must be for everyone in the country.