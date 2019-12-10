Namibia: Out-Right Namibia Hosts Pride March

Out-Right Namibia held a march last Saturday for the awareness and advocacy of LGBTQ+ rights.

The march was held in Windhoek with the route taking participants from the municipal offices all the way to Palm Tree Park.

A float and a couple of vehicles were part of the procession that included a giant LGBTQ+ flag.

Part of the internationally celebrated 16 Days of Activism, the march shed light on various issues prevalent in Namibia, like gender-based violence against women and girls.

The 16 Days campaign started on 25 November and will come to an end tomorrow.

Out-Right representative Ndiilo Nthengwe said conversations need to be held within every sphere.

"High-level discussions need to be held, for example the round table discussion that will be held later this week about rights and other issues." One of the issues Out-Right has highlighted in recent months is separate toilets for people from sexual minorities.

"This is the second walk of its kind, after last year's similar event. We were open to members of the public participating, not just people from the community."

"Homophobia is still a big factor in terms of the stigma many people of the LGBTQ+ community experience from close relatives, friends and colleagues."

According to Nthengwe, people do not know what Out-Right Namibia stands for, and the various services they provide.

"Out-Right can assist with counselling, legal and other health services that help provide empowerment towards people from the LGBTQ+ community, and also assists anyone from the greater Namibian public."

Beauty Boois, one of the participants of the march, found the event an inspiring occasion to be part of.

"This march was a real eye-opener in terms of getting awareness out there to the public. I have been active myself regarding my identity, and my profession has also helped to advocate this harmonious approach."

Another participant Buruxa Garises said people and their immediate families need to be open.

"This walk helps many people, but it ultimately relies on the person themselves to be honest with family and friends."

The march ended on a light note with a party held at Palm Tree Park, which included food, drinks and live music for attendees and the public to enjoy.