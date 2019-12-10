Namibia Agreeable to Customs Data Systems Assistance

THE ministry of finance is considering accepting an offer by the United Nations to assist on the Automated System for Customs Data programme.

Information minister Stanley Simaata said this on Monday afternoon at the briefing on Cabinet resolutions that Cabinet has taken note of this, and it supports the country's continuous efforts to ensure prudent and efficient management of its debt resources, through the finance ministry.

This comes after finance minister Calle Schlettwein attended the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Debt Management conference, held mid November, at Geneva, Switzerland.

"Cabinet took note of the discussions and the main outcomes of the 12th UNCTAD Debt Management conference and the side meetings attended by the minister of finance," he said.