South Africa: Dlamini-Zuma and Maile to Visit Areas Affected By Flooding

10 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile will be visiting areas affected by the floods in Gauteng.

Maile met with the provincial disaster management and municipal emergency services on Monday to get an understanding of the impact of the floods as well as intervention measures in place to assist those affected.

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings of heavy rain expected across Gauteng.

The Gauteng provincial disaster management centre, municipal disaster management centre and municipal emergency services have been working around the clock to assist and evacuate residents as well as offering aid and relocating those affected.

While disaster management centres are still busy conducting assessments, current reports indicate that approximately 500 people, mostly residing in informal settlements, have been displaced.

The City of Tshwane is the worst affected, with the SA National Defence Fence joining in to rescue about 150 people who were trapped in a church in Mamelodi.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.