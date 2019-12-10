South Africa: Dlamini-Zuma and Maile to Visit Areas Affected By Flooding

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile will be visiting areas affected by the floods in Gauteng.

Maile met with the provincial disaster management and municipal emergency services on Monday to get an understanding of the impact of the floods as well as intervention measures in place to assist those affected.

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings of heavy rain expected across Gauteng.

The Gauteng provincial disaster management centre, municipal disaster management centre and municipal emergency services have been working around the clock to assist and evacuate residents as well as offering aid and relocating those affected.

While disaster management centres are still busy conducting assessments, current reports indicate that approximately 500 people, mostly residing in informal settlements, have been displaced.

The City of Tshwane is the worst affected, with the SA National Defence Fence joining in to rescue about 150 people who were trapped in a church in Mamelodi.

Source: News24