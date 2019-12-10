Rwanda: Patriots Enter Residential Camp Ahead of BAL Qualifiers

10 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Dec. 17

Patriots Vs JKT (Tanzania)

Dec. 18

Patriots Vs Pacers (Zambia)

Dec. 19

Patriots Vs GNBC (Madagascar)

Champions Patriots on Monday started residential training camp ahead of the second and final round of qualifiers for the continent's biggest club competition, which tips off in March 2020.

The final squad of 14 players are in camp at Lebanon hotel Kigali Remera and train at Amahoro indoor stadium under head coach Francis Odhiambo who is assisted by Liz Mills.

Set to be held at the Kigali Arena, Group H qualifiers will get underway on Tuesday, December 17, and run through December 22.

The first two teams from each pool will advance to the semi-finals, from where the best three teams will be determined and automatically seal their tickets to the highly anticipated showpiece.

Patriots will start their quest for a ticket to the 2020 Basketball Africa League (BAL) against Tanzanian side JKT on December 17 after their opener against JKT, Francis Odhimbo's side take on UNZA Pacers of Zambia the following day before winding up their preliminary campaign against Madagascar's GNBC on December 19.

Full schedule for Group H - which also has been divided into Pool A and Pool B

Pool A: Patriots, JTK, GNBC and UNZA Pacers

Pool B: KPA (Kenya), Cobra (South Sudan), City Oilers (Uganda) and Ferroviario de Maputo of Mozambique.

Final Squad: Sedar Sagamba, Diedonne Ndizeye, Steven Hagumintwali, Ally Ruzigande, Kenneth Gasana, Aristide Mugabe, Junior Aubin Kasongo, Sanny Munyandamutsa, Didier Ishimwe, Michael Makiadi, Guibert Nijimbere, George Wilbert JR Blakeney, A'Darius Lamar Pegue and Jean Victor Mukama .

