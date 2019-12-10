South Africa: Cape Town 'Anti-Abortion Doctor' Pleads Not Guilty to Charges

10 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

A doctor at 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg, Cape Town has pleaded not guilty to two charges at a Health Professions Council of SA disciplinary hearing. Jacques De Vos is accused of trying to dissuade a patient from terminating her pregnancy in December 2016 and of failing to respect the patient's autonomy.

Jacques De Vos, a doctor who has been accused of trying to dissuade a patient from terminating her pregnancy, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him at his disciplinary hearing on Monday, 9 December.

In the plea on Monday, De Vos's counsel argued before a hearing of the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) that the doctor was acting in the best interests of both the mother and the baby "by trying to save the life of a healthy unborn child".

The committee heard how De Vos, who was present at the hearing, was "trying to prevent the mother from authorising Dr Archary or any other doctor to kill her unborn child given the risk of physical and/or psychological effects such acts would have on her", his attorney, Keith Matthee, argued.

When hearings began two months ago in Cape Town, De Vos's defence had argued that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Health
Pregnancy and Childbirth
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.