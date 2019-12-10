Namibia: Child Drowns in Water Pan At Oshamale

10 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A BOY drowned while attempting to cross a water pan at Oshamale village in Oshakati East constituency on Saturday.

Oshana police spokesperson, inspector Thomas Aiyambo, said that the 10-year-old boy, who was deaf, was allegedly trying to cross the water pan with two other minors who survived. The age of the other children is unknown.

The deceased has been identified as Jensen Etuna Emvula and his next of kin have been informed.

Police investigations into the matter continues.

In a separate incident, a motor vehicle was stolen at Yetu complex in Oluno, Ondangwa on Sunday.

According to Aiyambo, the suspect drove away the vehicle immediately after the owner had left the keys inside the car.

The stolen vehicle is a Mazda denio with plate registration number N39269 SH, maroon in colour, and valued at N$64 000.

"There was N$600 cash in the vehicle and a Samsung cellphone valued at N$300. The suspect is only known by the complainant as 'Mambulukweya' who works at the taxi rank and stays at Okalunga village near Onandjokwe," said Aiyambo.

The vehicle has still not been recovered and police investigation into the matter continue.

