Zimbabwe: Pasuwa, Mapeza Continue to Shine

10 December 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

Former Warriors coaches, Callisto Pasuwa and Norman Mapeza, are illuminating the scene at their foreign clubs.

Pasuwa moved a step closer to winning the league championship in Malawi at the weekend. His Nyasa Big Bullets cleared another hurdle to maintain the top spot in the Malawi top-flight league on Sunday.

The defending champions are one point clear of bitter rivals Be Forward Wanderers.

Bullets edged Silver Stars, courtesy of a solitary strike in the 75th minute.

Tomorrow, Pasuwa and his troops will be away to Civil Sporting.

Three rounds of matches are left in the MTN league which concludes on December 22.

Second placed Wanderers also kept the pressure after beating Karonga United 2-1.

Mapeza has also been doing well at South African side Chippa United.

His team beat Cape Town City 1-0 on Saturday and made history as this marked the first time they have kept four clean sheets in the league since moving to Port Elizabeth.

The Chilli Boys had not won a league match, this season, before Mapeza's arrival.

They have now managed to close the gap between them, and the rest of the Absa Premiership teams, after they had fallen behind in the marathon.

Chippa United fired two coaches -- Clinton Larsen and Duran Francis -- before settling for Mapeza.

There had been fears Mapeza would not last long at the club because of their reputation of indiscriminately hiring and firing coaches.

This coming weekend, Mapeza's men host SuperSport, coached by another Zimbabwean gaffer, Kaitano Tembo.

SuperSport United are in second place in the championship race after they defeated Highlands Park 2-0 on Friday night.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.