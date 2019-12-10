Eritrea: Seminar On Role of Youth in New Era

Keren — Seminar on the role of the youth in the new era was conducted on 7 December in Keren. At the seminar call was made on the youth to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

At the seminar in which youth workers and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces took part, Mr. Samson Berhane, from the Ministry of National Development, indicating that the youth are backbones and vanguards of national economic development, called on the youth to equip themselves with the necessary skills and education and play due part in the nation building process.

Explaining on the role and contribution of the Eritrean youth in pre and post independence, Mr. Samson said that the Eritrean youth emerged victorious against sub-national attitudes and that the new era unfolding is the result of the steadfastness and perseverance of the youth.

Pointing out that discipline and ethic are the underlining factors for competent and successful youth, Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Anseba region, called on government and public institution to give priority to issues of the youth.

The Chairman of the NUEYS, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin on his part said that Eritrea gives utmost priority to its human resources and especially that of the youth and that substantial investment is being made to develop the human resources and boost productivity of the youth.