Eritrea: Seminar On Role of Youth in New Era

9 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — Seminar on the role of the youth in the new era was conducted on 7 December in Keren. At the seminar call was made on the youth to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in the implementation of the national development drives.

At the seminar in which youth workers and members of the Eritrean Defense Forces took part, Mr. Samson Berhane, from the Ministry of National Development, indicating that the youth are backbones and vanguards of national economic development, called on the youth to equip themselves with the necessary skills and education and play due part in the nation building process.

Explaining on the role and contribution of the Eritrean youth in pre and post independence, Mr. Samson said that the Eritrean youth emerged victorious against sub-national attitudes and that the new era unfolding is the result of the steadfastness and perseverance of the youth.

Pointing out that discipline and ethic are the underlining factors for competent and successful youth, Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students in the Anseba region, called on government and public institution to give priority to issues of the youth.

The Chairman of the NUEYS, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin on his part said that Eritrea gives utmost priority to its human resources and especially that of the youth and that substantial investment is being made to develop the human resources and boost productivity of the youth.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Eritrea
East Africa
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.