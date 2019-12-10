Eritrea: Training On Digitalized Education Provision

Asmara — As part of the effort to develop teaching-learning process, the Ministry of Education branch in the Central region indicated that effort is being exerted to expand digitalized education provision in 2020.

According to Mr. Mateos Sebhatleab, head of Research and Planning at the Ministry of Education branch in the Central region, the training was focused on the application of digital library and audio visual in the development of teaching learning process.

Indicating that the training will have significant contribution in transforming the existed teaching-learning system, Mr. Mateos said that the new system will be applied in all schools beginning from the end of January 2020.

Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the Ministry of Education branch in the Central region, on his part said that the video assisted education will have significant contribution in the development of teaching-learning process and in the overall performance of students.

The training that was conducted from 30 November to 7 December was attended by about 600 junior and high school teachers in the Central region.