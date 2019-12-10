Eritrea: Training On Digitalized Education Provision

9 December 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — As part of the effort to develop teaching-learning process, the Ministry of Education branch in the Central region indicated that effort is being exerted to expand digitalized education provision in 2020.

According to Mr. Mateos Sebhatleab, head of Research and Planning at the Ministry of Education branch in the Central region, the training was focused on the application of digital library and audio visual in the development of teaching learning process.

Indicating that the training will have significant contribution in transforming the existed teaching-learning system, Mr. Mateos said that the new system will be applied in all schools beginning from the end of January 2020.

Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the Ministry of Education branch in the Central region, on his part said that the video assisted education will have significant contribution in the development of teaching-learning process and in the overall performance of students.

The training that was conducted from 30 November to 7 December was attended by about 600 junior and high school teachers in the Central region.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Education
Business
East Africa
ICT
Eritrea
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South Africa Does It Again - Zozibini Tunzi Wins Miss Universe
Buhari Unveils Made-in-Nigeria War Vehicles, Promises Security
Tanzanian Tycoon Ali Mufuruki Dies in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.