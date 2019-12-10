Africa: Khartoum Named 'Humanity Capital' of Africa

8 December 2019
SudaNow (Khartoum)

KHARTOPUM (Sudanow) - The international commission for disability affairs has announced Khartoum to be named "Humanity Capital of Africa for 2020."

The commission, which is affiliated to the UN-ARTS' Regional Office for the Middle East and Africa, has rated high the role of Sudanese organizations in caring for and maintaining the rights of the persons with disabilities.

The Sudanese Capital Khartoum has hosted the works of the First International Conference on the Disability and Rehabilitation Science during December 1-5, organized by the commission in commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

A number of regional and international organizations took part in the conference alongside a number of psychological academics from the Sudanese universities.

The conference has come out with recommendations and results that could help participating countries lay out plans and programs for integrating persons with disabilities in the societies and for utilizing their capabilities in the different domains.

The theme for 2019 IDPD is 'Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities and their leadership: taking action on the 2030 Development Agenda'.

