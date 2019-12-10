Sudan Peace Talks Set to Resume in Juba On Tuesday

Khartoum — Dhieu Mathok, South Sudan's Minister of Energy and Dams and member of the Sudanese peace talks mediation team has confirmed that the preparations for the next round of talks have been finalised.

Mathok stressed the significance of the second negotiation round for a comprehensive peace process in Sudan. The talks are expected to resume in Juba on 10 December. He confirmed that the mediation held meetings with the members of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) in Khartoum and the UN-AU Mission in Darfur (Unamid) regarding the issues of displaced people and refugees in Darfur.

On October 14, the first round of peace negotiations between the new Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF, an alliance of Sudanese armed movements) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction, led by Abdelaziz El Hilu in South Kordofan, started.

The basis for the talks formed the Juba Declaration of Principles, signed by the parties on September 11.

The first round ended on October 22, when the mediators announced that the negotiations were postponed to November 21, to give the parties time for consultations. Yet, on November 20, Juba again delayed the second round, to December 10. The reason herefore was "the commitment of some of the armed movements to workshops related to the peace process", Tut Galwak, Security Advisor to South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and head of the mediation team said.