Malawi: Chilima Avoids Politicking During UTM Family Day Event

9 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima on Sunday gave politics a blank cheque during the party's family day activities at Lilongwe golf club, saying he has been advised by his lawyers to keep quiet on the issue.

Chilima was making a direct reference to the just ended landmark presidential election court case in which he and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera are challenging the election results.

"I have been advised not to comment on the matter, therefore I will not say anything," he said.

However, he advised UTM members to remain united.

"I wish all Malawians a merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We should all remember to keep on praying to God for everything," said Chilima.

He urged the organisers of the event to hold such family day events in all the regions of the country.

Lots of UTM supporters braved heavy rains to attend the event which was spiced by food and sports.

